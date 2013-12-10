© 2020 WFAE
China's November Growth Adds To Hope For Global Upturn

Published December 10, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with signs of a Chinese revival.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The latest economic numbers out of China are adding to hope for a global economic upturn. Growth figures for November show China's factory output is up 10 percent from a year ago, and exports are up almost 13 percent. That rebound has been helped by a boost in demand for Chinese goods in the United States and the European Union in the lead-up to the holiday shopping season. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.