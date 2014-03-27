© 2020 WFAE
Flirtatious Customer Spotted Trying To Steal Electronics

Published March 27, 2014 at 7:01 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Well, it could have been burgeoning romance at a restaurant in San Mateo, Calif. A customer left his name and phone number with the bartender, trying to steal her heart. He came back a bit later - this time at the restaurant's back door, trying to steal a television and other electronics.

Employees spotted him, including the woman he had flirted with, and so a date was setup at a doughnut shop by the police, who promptly arrested the man.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

