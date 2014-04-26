© 2020 WFAE
A New Vision For Online Dating: A Profile In Pictures

By NPR Staff
Published April 26, 2014 at 5:19 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells guest host Eric Westervelt about yet another online dating model coming down the pike — one where user profiles are built completely from images. And it's not just a bunch of selfies, either.

They also discuss how safety and security in Rwanda's capital Kigali has made the city a hub for foreigners, 20 years after the genocide.

