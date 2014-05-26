DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is - you don't need Big Brother to watch you. Facebook will help you monitor yourself.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

True story - Facebook is expected to release a new feature in the next few weeks.

GREENE: Using the microphones inside smartphones, the Facebook app will be able to pick up on the music you're listening to and the TV shows you're watching. If you like, you can publish this information, so your friends and Internet stalkers can know just how you are passing your time.

INSKEEP: Facebook says this feature can be turned off, so that you can secretly enjoy that binge-watching session of Law and Order.

GREENE: Or maybe Scandal?

INSKEEP: Reruns of Matlock. Maybe people binge-listen to Morning Edition - who knows.

GREENE: That's not something to keep that private.

INSKEEP: Good point.

GREENE: That's the Business News from Morning Edition on NPR News. I'm David Green.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.