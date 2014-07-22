Woman Will Officiate Big 12 Football Game For The First Time

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Catherine Conti. Cat Conti will be the first woman to officiate a football game in the Big 12 Conference. She'll be part of the crew when Kansas plays Southeast Missouri State. The officiating supervisor says she got that job because she's, quote, "darned good." Kansas coach Charlie Weis says because of Ms. Conti, he will try not to swear as much.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Actually, Coach Weis, equality means curse away.

INSKEEP: It's [bleep] MORNING EDITION.