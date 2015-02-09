WATCH: A Robot That Just Won't Quit Even When It's Kicked

We are fans of robots on this blog. (And we're not just saying that because sometimes we're afraid that they'll get too smart for our own good.)

We're saying it because we saw a video today that left us wowed.

Boston Dynamics, the Google-owned defense contractor that has for years made robots that act like huge, terrifying animals, released a video of its new creation, Spot.

It's a four-legged creature that only weighs 160 pounds. Cute, huh? Well, if you're one who buys into the whole robots-will-one-day-take-over-the-world idea, you have one more thing to fear.

Spot can be kicked by a human and stay upright. Pay close attention at the 26-second mark:

In case you missed it, here's a gif:

Want to kick a dog but can't? Boston Dynamics got you covered @Gizmodo:Spot, a smaller Big Dog http://t.co/cv0dKh0lj0 pic.twitter.com/OmOk4PThc9 — jxk25. (@jxk25) February 9, 2015

Spot, by the way, is powered by electricity and is hydraulically actuated.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.