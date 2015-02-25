Want Some Record-Breaking Snow From Massachusetts? It'll Cost You

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life hands you snow, sell it. That's what Massachusetts man Kyle Waring decided to do. For $89, you can get an insulated box of 6 pounds of snow. Waring says it's good for about 10 to 15 snowballs. Too expensive? There's a bottle of snow that retails for about 20 bucks, but it arrives, what you might call, melted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.