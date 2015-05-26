Top Stories: Deadly Midwest Flooding; Charter Buys Time Warner

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable Reach Merger Deal.

-- At Least 5 Are Dead As Storms, Flooding Ravage Texas, Oklahoma.

And here are more early headlines:

Militants Kill 25 Police Officers In Kenya. ( AFP)

Thailand Sends Ship To Act As Migrant Processing Center. ( Bangkok Post)

Report: Justice Dept., Cleveland, Reach Agreement On Policing Tactics. ( AP)

Iran Closes Washington Post Reporter's Trial To Public. ( Washington Post)

Ruptured Calif. Oil Pipe To Be Checked For Other Weaknesses. ( KNBC-TV)

Iraqi Leaders Announce Effort To Retake Anbar Province From ISIS. ( Telegraph)

Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders To Launch Democratic Presidential Bid Today. ( Burlington Free Press)

2 B.B. King Children Claim He Was Poisoned; Initial Tests Don't Agree. ( CNN)

