Top Stories: Deadly Midwest Flooding; Charter Buys Time Warner

-- Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable Reach Merger Deal.
-- At Least 5 Are Dead As Storms, Flooding Ravage Texas, Oklahoma.
Militants Kill 25 Police Officers In Kenya. ( AFP)
Thailand Sends Ship To Act As Migrant Processing Center. ( Bangkok Post)
Report: Justice Dept., Cleveland, Reach Agreement On Policing Tactics. ( AP)
Iran Closes Washington Post Reporter's Trial To Public. ( Washington Post)
Ruptured Calif. Oil Pipe To Be Checked For Other Weaknesses. ( KNBC-TV)
Iraqi Leaders Announce Effort To Retake Anbar Province From ISIS. ( Telegraph)
Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders To Launch Democratic Presidential Bid Today. ( Burlington Free Press)
2 B.B. King Children Claim He Was Poisoned; Initial Tests Don't Agree. ( CNN)
