© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Armed agents
Border Patrol in Charotte
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents began operations across Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, making arrests along Charlotte's immigrant-heavy corridors.

Hundreds protest Border Patrol operations in east Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger,
Palmer Magri Mona Dougani
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:09 PM EST
Protesters marched through the streets of east Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Protesters marched through the streets of east Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Manolo’s Bakery in east Charlotte Friday to protest the presence of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the city.

Protestors filled the Manolo's Bakery parking lot and Central Avenue before marching east toward Sharon Amity Road, turning the gathering into a larger demonstration.

The protest was shared widely on social media under the title “Shutdown Charlotte for Immigrant Rights,” encouraging people to call out of work, close businesses, walk out of school and protest.

Beth Clements, an east Charlotte resident who has attended the demonstrations since Monday, said the nighttime gatherings are a way for the community to reclaim their streets and show ICE they’re not welcome.

“At night this community comes together and they take back their street, and they tell ICE they don’t belong here,” Clements said.

Alexandra Sanchez traveled from Union County to join the crowd.

“There’s people out here thinking of them, and we’re out here speaking up for them — just to let those know that they’re not alone. They don’t have to go through this alone. We support them.”

Manolo Betancur, owner of Manolo’s Bakery, has kept his business closed all week because of the CBP and ICE operations — similar to many other immigrant-owned businesses across Charlotte. The bakery has become a focal point for the community during the raids.

“God sent us an army of angels to protect us — all the American community that has been protecting us, that has been next to us and has cried and suffered with us,” Betancur said. “And these kids from our immigrants, young adults — they realize they have a voice for their parents, and the good thing is they also have the power to vote. It’s so good to see all these young people mobilizing.”

Protesters in east Charlotte rallied against CBP and ICE on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
1 of 2  — IMG_2108.jpg
Protesters in east Charlotte rallied against CBP and ICE on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Julian Berger / WFAE
A protester in east Charlotte wears an inflatable costume in protest of ICE and CBP on Nov. 21, 2025.
2 of 2  — IMG_2116.jpg
A protester in east Charlotte wears an inflatable costume in protest of ICE and CBP on Nov. 21, 2025.
Julian Berger / WFAE

Tags
Race & Equity Border Patrol in Charlotte
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger
Palmer Magri
As WFAE's digital producer, Palmer Magri provides social media strategy and content while supporting newsroom storytelling across platforms. She holds a degree in journalism, previously served as managing editor of the Queens University News Service, and reported from the 2024 Olympics. She's passionate about local news, community-centered reporting, and clear, engaging storytelling — both visual and written.
See stories by Palmer Magri
Mona Dougani
Mona Dougani is a community engagment producer with WFAE. Previously, she was an investigative research and reporting fellow and prior to that reported on local issues as part of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Mona Dougani