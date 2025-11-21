Hundreds protest Border Patrol operations in east Charlotte

Hundreds of people gathered outside Manolo’s Bakery in east Charlotte Friday to protest the presence of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the city.

Protestors filled the Manolo's Bakery parking lot and Central Avenue before marching east toward Sharon Amity Road, turning the gathering into a larger demonstration.

The protest was shared widely on social media under the title “Shutdown Charlotte for Immigrant Rights,” encouraging people to call out of work, close businesses, walk out of school and protest.

Beth Clements, an east Charlotte resident who has attended the demonstrations since Monday, said the nighttime gatherings are a way for the community to reclaim their streets and show ICE they’re not welcome.

“At night this community comes together and they take back their street, and they tell ICE they don’t belong here,” Clements said.

Alexandra Sanchez traveled from Union County to join the crowd.

“There’s people out here thinking of them, and we’re out here speaking up for them — just to let those know that they’re not alone. They don’t have to go through this alone. We support them.”

Manolo Betancur, owner of Manolo’s Bakery, has kept his business closed all week because of the CBP and ICE operations — similar to many other immigrant-owned businesses across Charlotte. The bakery has become a focal point for the community during the raids.

“God sent us an army of angels to protect us — all the American community that has been protecting us, that has been next to us and has cried and suffered with us,” Betancur said. “And these kids from our immigrants, young adults — they realize they have a voice for their parents, and the good thing is they also have the power to vote. It’s so good to see all these young people mobilizing.”