Chicago Blackhawks Win 3rd NHL Championship In 6 Years

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK, sports fans in Chicago have very little reason to be disagreeable this morning. The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning two to nothing to win the Stanley Cup.

(SOUNDBITE OF STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME 6)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Five to go - for the third time in six years, the Blackhawks are Stanley Cup champions.

(CHEERING)

GREENE: That's from last night's NBC broadcast. Chicago won the series in six games.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And they took home their third title in six years. While Chicago fans may be starting to think about that D word - dynasty - star forward Patrick Kane told ESPN he is not.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PATRICK KANE: I don't even know. Like, what does dynasty mean? I don't know. It's a - I feel like we're a pretty good hockey team, though.

INSKEEP: Dynasty means that - no, no, never mind, never mind. Kane does call this title the sweetest.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KANE: I think the different one about this one is we won it here at home, and it's a great feeling.

INSKEEP: Those previous two titles were won on the road. Last night was the first time the Blackhawks have clinched a championship on their home ice in Chicago in more than 75 years.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHELSEA DAGGER")

THE FRATELLIS: (Singing) Chelsea, I believe it when you're dancing slowly sucking your sleeve. The boys get lonely after you leave. It's one for the dagger, another for the one you believe, one you believe, oh, no, no, no, no... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.