© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown agrees to plead guilty to wire fraud

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:13 PM EST
Charlotte native Tiawana Brown has had an unlikely story, going from federal prison to a seat on the City Council. Now she has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.
Photos by Steve Harrison/WFAE; Myers Park High School yearbook; and Beauty After the Bars
Charlotte native Tiawana Brown has had an unlikely story, going from federal prison to a seat on the City Council. Now she has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud.

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, according to a federal court filing Thursday.

Brown was the first former felon elected to Charlotte City Council, having served time in federal prison on fraud-related charges more than two decades ago. Her redemption story was the core of her campaign message when she ran for and won her seat in City Council in 2023. She and her two adult daughters were indicted in May on charges related to fraudulently obtaining COVID-era relief loans in 2020 and 2021.

Brown lost her reelection bid in September.

Under the agreement outlined in the filing, Brown will plead guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for obtaining $43,000 in federal relief funds through the Small Business Administration and the Paycheck Protection Program, and for attempting to receive an additional $20,000.

Federal prosecutors say Brown spent the money on luxury goods and an elaborate birthday party for herself. The party cost about $15,000, according to the plea basis filing.

Details of the plea agreement were not included in Thursday’s court filing. However, Brown told WSOC-TV that the deal calls for probation rather than prison time.

In a Facebook post, Brown wrote, “God’s Favor is #unbreakable. It’s sad some of y’all thought I was going to prison.”

Facebook post
Facebook
/
Screenshot
Tiawana Brown posted this message on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Crime & Justice Tiawana BrownCharlotte City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison