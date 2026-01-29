Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to operate on two-hour delay Friday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday. It is the fifth consecutive day that CMS has altered its operations following a winter storm last weekend, and it comes as the Charlotte region prepares for an additional round of potential snow this weekend.

CMS operated on a two-hour delay Thursday, held two remote learning days on Tuesday and Wednesday and shut down completely on Monday. Last Friday, students were off for a teacher workday .

In making its announcements earlier this week, CMS has cited student safety and icy conditions throughout the county, including icy areas on school campuses, sidewalks, parking lots and neighborhood streets. No specific reasons were given in Thursday’s announcement.

CMS says it considers conditions countywide, with staff and students often travelling across the county to get to their school.

Union County and Cabarrus County both announced regular schedules for Friday, while other districts had not yet announced plans.

In its statement, CMS said it planned to adjust Friday evening athletic events ahead of this weekend’s anticipated winter weather, moving varsity games to 5 p.m. and canceling all JV games. Weekend events are also cancelled.