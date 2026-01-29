© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to operate on two-hour delay Friday

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM EST
Not all roads were treated with salt and brine ahead of Tuesday night’s winter storm in Charlotte. A neighborhood street early on Jan. 22, 2025.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Not all roads were treated with salt and brine ahead of Tuesday night’s winter storm in Charlotte. A neighborhood street early on Jan. 22, 2025.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday. It is the fifth consecutive day that CMS has altered its operations following a winter storm last weekend, and it comes as the Charlotte region prepares for an additional round of potential snow this weekend.

CMS operated on a two-hour delay Thursday, held two remote learning days on Tuesday and Wednesday and shut down completely on Monday. Last Friday, students were off for a teacher workday.

In making its announcements earlier this week, CMS has cited student safety and icy conditions throughout the county, including icy areas on school campuses, sidewalks, parking lots and neighborhood streets. No specific reasons were given in Thursday’s announcement.

CMS says it considers conditions countywide, with staff and students often travelling across the county to get to their school.

Union County and Cabarrus County both announced regular schedules for Friday, while other districts had not yet announced plans.

In its statement, CMS said it planned to adjust Friday evening athletic events ahead of this weekend’s anticipated winter weather, moving varsity games to 5 p.m. and canceling all JV games. Weekend events are also cancelled.

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell