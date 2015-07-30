Lawsuit Challenges Maker's Mark Handmade Bourbon Claim

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a toast to Maker's Mark. The Kentucky bourbon advertises itself as handmade. Two people in California sued, calling that false advertising. Just look at company publicity photos - Maker's Mark is made using equipment and automation. A judge threw out this lawsuit, saying the claim of handmade bourbon is close enough. Obviously, you don't literally make 9 million bottles of bourbon per year just using your hands, although people certainly drink it that way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.