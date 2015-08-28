Buzz Aldrin Wants People To Be Living On Mars In 24 Years

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Walking on the moon is just not enough for Buzz Aldrin. The second man to step on the moon's surface is 85 years old and still dreaming. He's teaming up with Florida Institute of Technology to develop a master plan for colonizing Mars. Aldrin wants people to be living on the red planet within 25 years - or to be more precise, 24. He'd like this to happen by 2039, the 70th anniversary of his own landing on the moon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.