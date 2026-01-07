Matthews data center developer pivots to Stokes County, near Duke coal plant

Last October, a developer withdrew plans for a proposed data center in Matthews after residents objected and packed public meetings. Now, the same developer is pursuing a new site in North Carolina’s Triad region.

Real estate developer Engineered Land Solutions is trying to rezone 1,800 acres in Stokes County for data center development. This includes energy infrastructure, such as natural gas-burning generators.

The company previously tried to build “Project Accelerate” in Matthews, but withdrew its rezoning application amid strong public dissent.

The speculative facility would lease server space to yet unknown tenants just north of Duke Energy’s existing Belews Creek coal plant.

The Stokes County Board of Commissioners is hosting a public hearing Monday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.