Need To Dodge Pope Traffic In NYC? Try A $95 Taxi Ride In The Sky

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. With Pope Francis visiting, many New Yorkers are coping with pope-alyptic traffic while walking across town. Others are flying. An app called Blade, much like Uber, is offering a special rush hour service. For $95 you can take a helicopter across Manhattan, thus avoiding the hellacious traffic around Madison Square Garden, where the pope will celebrate mass this evening and likely resume his message on the dangers of excess. It's MORNING EDITION.