Russia's President Spends His Birthday Skating With Hockey Legends

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Vladimir Putin spent his 63rd birthday as only he would, playing ice hockey on a team of NHL legends against other government officials on live television. Leading his team to a 15-10 victory, the Russian president scored a whopping seven goals and, like a true leader, proudly hoisted his trophy and accepted a gold medal for his efforts. Then again, who's cross-checking Vladimir Putin on his birthday? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.