E.Coli Outbreak Linked To Pacific Northwest Chipotle Restaurants

The restaurant chain Chipotle has closed 43 restaurants in the Pacific Northwest after health officials say 37 people were sickened with E. coli bacteria that’s been traced to Chipotle restaurants in Washington and Oregon.

Officials think the bacteria was probably in the fresh produce the restaurant uses.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ali Velshi, host of “ Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America, about how such contamination makes its way into the supply chain.

Guest

Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America. He tweets @AliVelshi.

