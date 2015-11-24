© 2020 WFAE
Americans Weigh In On Excitement

Published November 24, 2015 at 7:30 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. Fellow Americans, which of these events is the most exciting - the Super Bowl, the Iowa caucuses, the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise? According to a new Bloomberg politics poll, it's the Super Bowl. You knew that. But surprise - the Iowa caucuses edged out Star Wars for number two. Clearly, the force needs to awaken just a little bit earlier - we do. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition