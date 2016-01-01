Arizona Sheriff's Call To Arms Could Cause Chaos

In the wake of several recent mass shootings, Joe Arpaio, the controversial Sheriff of Maricopa County Arizona is calling for citizens who carry concealed weapons to take action in the event of an attack.

But as Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports, not all law enforcement officials think Arpaio’s call to arms is the best course of action.

Reporter

Jimmy Jenkins, senior producer at KJZZ. He tweets @newsjunkyjimmy.

