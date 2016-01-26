Grand Jury Clears Planned Parenthood, Indicts Anti-Abortion Activists

In Texas yesterday, a grand jury that was investigating possible misconduct by Planned Parenthood cleared the organization, and instead indicted two anti-abortion activists, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt.

The grand jury was called after undercover videos released last summer purportedly showed Planned Parenthood officials talking about selling fetal tissue.

Meanwhile in Florida, lawmakers advanced legislation yesterday that would essentially make abortion illegal in the state.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson gets details on both stories from Dahlia Lithwick, who covers courts and the law for Slate.

Guest

Dahlia Lithwick, writes about the courts and the law for Slate. She tweets @Dahlialithwick.

