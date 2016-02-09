Swiss City Concerned Silent Disco Would Be Too Loud

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Green. A city in Switzerland has banned silent discos. And here's the concern - they might be too noisy. Organizers were hoping to hold two of these events this summer in the city center. Participants dance to music playing on headphones rather than over loudspeakers. The city, though, turned down these proposals. According to a Swiss paper, the problem with silent discos is people just can't resist singing along, which is probably a lot more annoying than the music itself. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.