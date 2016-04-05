© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Hampshire Race Could Decide Senate Makeup

Published April 5, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., speaks Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee town hall in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., speaks Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee town hall in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With the presidential campaign attracting so much attention, it’s easy to lose sight of another major political race taking shape: the campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Democrats are hoping they can win control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a four-seat majority. Among the key races is New Hampshire, where Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte faces a challenge from the state’s Democratic Governor, Maggie Hassan.

From the  Here & Nowcontributor network, WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.