Behind The Furious Debate Over GMO Crops
Genetically engineered crops, commonly called GMOs (genetically modified organisms), trigger lively discussions over the way they are created. For the farmers who grow them, many feel they are a wonder of technology. For those opposed, the plants represent everything they feel is wrong with modern agriculture. Luke Runyon of Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media explains what people are really arguing about.
Reporter
- Luke Runyon, Harvest Public Media’s reporter based at KUNC in Northern Colorado. He tweets @LukeRunyon.
