'Game Of Thrones' Super Fan To Get Advanced Copy Of Season 6

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. There are a lot of perks to being the leader of the free world, and one of them is advance copies of "Game Of Thrones." Despite the fact that its creators say they won't give out advance copies of its super-secret sixth season, even to its stars, known super fan President Obama will be getting them. The show's creator said that when the commander-in-chief asks for advance episodes, what are you going to do? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.