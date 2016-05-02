The Little Team Of Underdogs That's Energizing English Football

In an era where big sports titles most often go to the wealthiest teams, England’s modest Leicester City Foxes are defying the odds. Specifically 5,000-1 odds. The team that Sports Illustrated calls, “arguably the wildest underdog story in the history of professional sports,” is just one game away from being crowned champions of the English Premier League. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated’s Planet Fútbol about what makes the Foxes such unlikely champions, and what needs to happen to make that dream a reality.

Guest

Grant Wahl, senior writer for Sports Illustrated. He tweets @GrantWahl.

