The Little Team Of Underdogs That's Energizing English Football

Published May 2, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Leicester city fans react after watching their team plays against Manchester United on May 1, 2016 in Bangkok, Thailand. Leicester City fans gather at King Power Hotel in Bangkok to watch the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford. (Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)
Leicester city fans react after watching their team plays against Manchester United on May 1, 2016 in Bangkok, Thailand. Leicester City fans gather at King Power Hotel in Bangkok to watch the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford. (Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)

In an era where big sports titles most often go to the wealthiest teams, England’s modest Leicester City Foxes are defying the odds. Specifically 5,000-1 odds. The team that Sports Illustrated calls, “arguably the wildest underdog story in the history of professional sports,” is just one game away from being crowned champions of the English Premier League. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated’s Planet Fútbol about what makes the Foxes such unlikely champions, and what needs to happen to make that dream a reality.

