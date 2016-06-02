© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shaquille O'Neal Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver

Published June 2, 2016 at 6:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Goose, and I'll be your driver this morning. OK, fine. It's David Greene here. But if you're in Atlanta and you've gotten a ride recently from the car service Lyft, your driver may have introduced himself this way.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL: My name is Charles. My name is Pierre. My name is Goose.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

O'NEAL: Are you not entertained? Do not recognize what I've done as a Laker?

GREENE: Yeah, that's former Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O'Neal, who went undercover as a Lyft driver. It's been a slam dunk of a promotion for the company. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition