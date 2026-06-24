Poll shows Cooper leading Whatley by wide margin in NC Senate race

A new poll by Catawba College shows Democratic candidate Roy Cooper leading Republican candidate Michael Whatley in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

The poll found Cooper with 48% support, compared with 34% for Whatley. Fifteen percent of respondents said they were undecided.

The poll also found President Donald Trump has a 43% approval rating in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has a 53% approval rating.