Demolition begins on the historic Excelsior Club in west Charlotte

Demolition is underway on a historic west Charlotte building that served as a gathering place for African Americans for decades beginning in the 1940s.

The Excelsior Club, vacant since 2016, is being torn down as part of plans to redevelop the site. Valerie Melton, who lives in the nearby McCrorey Heights neighborhood, stopped by hoping to take a piece of the building.

“I stopped by to get a brick today, but I am disappointed that I couldn't get the brick. But I do understand that it's a demolition job and there is some contamination probably on the project,” Melton said. “But I was informed that they are going to clean up some of the bricks, put them to the side ... I would love to have a piece of something of this, like I know so many other people in the community would,” Melton said.

Melton said she also sees the redevelopment as a sign of change in the city, while hoping the legacy of the club continues.

“The new will bring, I think, it will represent the new Charlotte. I think it will represent the new era of what this stood for, and I am hopeful that the legacy of this will continue. It may not be in the exact same form, but it’ll be in a way that represents this community,” she said.

Kennedy Properties & Development plans an estimated $8.3 million redevelopment project supported by the city. Ashley Clark, another nearby resident, said she hopes the project will bring people back to the site.

“I think it will be a nice place for people to come again and also reminisce,” Clark said.

Workers said demolition is expected to be completed by next week.