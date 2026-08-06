CMS Board again meets in closed session amid investigation into superintendent

With students returning to classrooms in less than three weeks, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent remains suspended. And an hours-long meeting Thursday night provided no additional clarity or further information about her status or who will lead the district going forward.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education again met in closed session, as its investigation into Superintendent Crystal Hill continues. There has been little public information about its progress.

The board met privately at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center for about four hours during a special session with attorneys conducting the investigation into Hill.

Shortly before midnight, board chair Stephanie Sneed said in a written statement that the school board had received an update on the investigation but did not take any action Thursday.

"The Board understands the importance of reaching a timely resolution and will continue working to determine what is in the best long-term interest of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools," Sneed said.

The meeting marked the seventh specially called closed-door session since April 28, when the board unexpectedly voted down Hill’s proposed budget. That vote set off weeks of tense budget discussions and fueled speculation about Hill’s future with the district.

On June 17, the board placed Hill on paid leave and announced an investigation into what it described as “matters involving administrative and operational oversight.”

Since then, board members have provided no public updates on the investigation and have not disclosed specific reasons for it.

The board has said it plans to provide a public update before the school year begins Aug. 25. Board members left Thursday’s meeting without commenting on the investigation or providing any new information.