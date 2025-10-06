© 2025 WFAE

A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Charlotte City Council moves forward with plan to subsidize Excelsior Club redevelopment

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Developer's rendering of the reimagined Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road.
Crosland Southeast/Kennedy Property & Development
/
City of Charlotte
Developer’s rendering of the reimagined Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road.

 A historic club in Charlotte’s West End got a boost in plans to one day reopen, after the Charlotte City Council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee voted Tuesday to move forward with funding the building’s redevelopment. 

The Excelsior Club on Beatties Ford Road has sat empty and closed since 2016. The committee voted in favour of bringing the funding proposal to the full council. The historic club served as a gathering spot for African Americans starting in the 1940s. Council member Malcolm Graham represents the low-income corridor where the club is located.

“This is part of what I believe is corridor revitalization,” Graham said. "We're not investing in a club, we're investing in a corridor, protecting history, legacy, and tradition.”

Developer Shawn Kennedy owns Kennedy Properties and Development plans, the group behind efforts to reopen the building after previous efforts have fallen through. The city lists the total costs of the redevelopment at $8.3 million. Meanwhile, the developer is asking for $1.5 million each from the city and Mecklenburg County.

Speaking at a fundraising event over the weekend along the corridor where Kennedy plans to open up the "Lucille's Kitchen" to support and foster culinary entrepreneurs, the developer said the club can have a major impact.

 “I think when Excelsior opens back up, it's going to bring people back to this corridor and start a catalyst or revitalization of Beatties for Road,” Kennedy said.

Council members also recommended using APRA and Corridors of Opportunity funds to fund the building. The full city council is slated to vote on the plan on Oct. 27.

