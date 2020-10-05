-
A group associated with Kenwood Investments based in California bought the property for $1.35 million Tuesday, according to a broker handling the sale.…
Charlotte City Council last night unanimously approved a $50,000 grant as part of a project for preserving and redeveloping the historic Excelsior Club in…
A deal to buy the historic Excelsior Club has fallen through.In June, the brokerage firm handling the sale said an unidentified California investor had…
The fate of Charlotte’s historic Excelsior Club remains uncertain. A one-year moratorium on demolishing the building expired on Wednesday, June 12. The…
I went to the Excelsior Club a few times back in the ‘90s, and it wasn’t much to look at even then. Now it’s even more rundown. If you just drive by the…
Charlotte’s historic Excelsior Club was named Thursday as one of the nation’s 11 most endangered historic places by the National Trust for Historic…
In west Charlotte, the Excelsior Club was important to cultural life in the African-American community for more than 50 years. Initial plans to save the…
The Excelsior Club, Charlotte’s first African American-owned club, is officially in foreclosure. It opened in 1944, and at one point it was a center for…