Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced that a proposed policy called "Duty to Intervene" is currently being drafted and reviewed in response…
The Excelsior Club, Charlotte’s first African American-owned club, is officially in foreclosure. It opened in 1944, and at one point it was a center for…
On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof shot and killed nine black parishioners at a bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston. Affectionately known as Mother…
Thousands gathered at Independence Park in Charlotte this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. That's short for June 19th. The date back in 1865, it's…
The slightest change in support can tip the North Carolina vote in favor of President Obama or Republican challenger Mitt Romney.An Elon University poll…