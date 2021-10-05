© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

An unfiltered conversation about being Black in America — continued

Published October 5, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT
A small group gathered in protest outside the community meeting at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
David Boraks
WFAE

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2021

We’re continuing a conversation on race and equity in the Black community in Charlotte. Like the previous conversation, our after-show meeting dove into some hard-hitting topics regarding systemic racism and upward mobility, and we’re going to share pieces of that conversation.

This is an honest, unfiltered discussion about how systemic racism has not only had a negative impact in communities of color but everyone in the United States. Our guests will talk about their lived experiences and how they’re addressing these issues with their activism. Our guests will also talk about what’s needed to find solutions for these issues, especially in Charlotte.

Guests:

Alvin C. Jacobs Jr., owner of ACJ Photo and image activist

Corine Mack, NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapter president

Darrell Gregory, CEO at Youth Based Strategies of Mecklenburg County

george_floyd_protest_1.jpeg
Dante Miller
,

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsEquityAfrican-AmericanPoverty
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
