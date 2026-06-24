NC Senate to vote on property tax notice requirements

The state Senate will vote this week on a bill that would require more public notice when property taxes increase.

The proposal stems from concerns about higher tax bills tied to property revaluations. When property values rise, some local governments have not lowered tax rates enough to keep revenue neutral, leading to higher bills for homeowners.

Republican Sen. Carl Ford said that can leave residents caught off guard.

“Most people have their tax bill on their mortgage, and they will tell you — they’ve told me — we don’t know. We didn’t know we had a tax increase,” Ford said. “So this is making it mandatory to notify the citizens about increases in their taxes.”

Under the bill, local governments would be required to hold a public hearing before setting a property tax rate above the revenue-neutral level. Property owners would also receive notifications by mail or email about the proposed increase.

The measure is the latest effort by lawmakers to limit local property tax increases. A constitutional amendment addressing the issue will appear on the November ballot.