SC Senate candidates clash in debate ahead of special GOP primary

Five Republican candidates seeking South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat met for a debate Monday night in Columbia.

Darline Graham was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to serve the remainder of her late brother Lindsey Graham’s term after he died last month. Graham told voters she is unlike the other candidates in the race.

“I’m different from most politicians. Obviously, I’m not a politician. I never saw myself being a politician,” Graham said. “We all know why I’m here. I actually think it’s part of God’s plan.”

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry argued Graham has not earned the seat on a permanent basis.

“Look, the United States Senate is no place for on-the-job training, and there’s no place for going up and voting no and thinking that you’ve done something meaningful,” Fry said. “The old ways of the Senate are broken. We have to change the way that things are done.”

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, former Gov. Mark Sanford and businessman Mark Lynch also participated in the debate.

A second debate is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Mount Pleasant near Charleston. Graham said she would not participate because she had to return to Washington for Senate business.

Early voting in the special Republican primary begins Wednesday and runs through Friday. Primary election day is Aug. 11.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in the November election.