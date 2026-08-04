Charlotte city staff presents an update on data center moratorium

Charlotte city staff spent the first 56 days of the moratorium researching data centers and convening a focus group meeting. They presented the fruits of their labor during Monday’s Transportation and Planning Committee meeting.

City staff has taken a few new steps, such as quietly launching an online data center FAQ . But much of the information they presented about data centers echoed their May findings.

Staff recommendations focused less on major reforms and more on small tweaks, such as adding various site assessments and community engagement requirements for new data centers. Next, City Council will appoint members to a data center task force to meet on Aug. 13.

They have until Nov. 5 to propose changes, hold a public hearing and implement new policies before the moratorium lifts.