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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Charlotte city staff presents an update on data center moratorium

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published August 4, 2026 at 3:42 AM EDT
Rev. Corine Mack, president of the
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Rev. Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP, holds up an anti-data center sign during a Charlotte Transportation and Planning Committee meeting.

Charlotte city staff spent the first 56 days of the moratorium researching data centers and convening a focus group meeting. They presented the fruits of their labor during Monday’s Transportation and Planning Committee meeting.

City staff has taken a few new steps, such as quietly launching an online data center FAQ. But much of the information they presented about data centers echoed their May findings.

Staff recommendations focused less on major reforms and more on small tweaks, such as adding various site assessments and community engagement requirements for new data centers. Next, City Council will appoint members to a data center task force to meet on Aug. 13.

They have until Nov. 5 to propose changes, hold a public hearing and implement new policies before the moratorium lifts.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner