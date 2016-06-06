Witness, Officer, And Victim Remember San Bernardino Terror Attack, Six Months On

On Dec. 2, 2015, the city of San Bernardino, California, a city employee and his wife entered the Inland Regional Center armed with semi-automatic weapons and opened fire. Fourteen people were killed; 22 were injured. The terrorist attack left the community in tatters, changing the city and the national dialogue about security and home grown terrorists.

Just days later, Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson visits the Inland Regional Center and talks with those involved about the attack and its aftermath.

Photos Of Julie Paez And Alex Vasquez

/ Officials put up police tape in front of the builiding at the Inland Regional Center were 14 people were killed on December 7, 2015 in San Bernardino, California. FBI and other law enforcement officials continue to investigate the mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino that left 14 people dead and another 21 injured on December 2nd. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

/ Julie Paez, 50, was shot twice by Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in the shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, on Dec. 2, 2015. Here she shows mementos she has received during her recovery. (Ethan Lindsey/Here & Now)