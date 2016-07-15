Obama Addresses Nice, France Attack In Remarks At White House
President Barack Obama addressed the attack in Nice, France in remarks at the White House this afternoon. The president spoke at a reception for the diplomatic corps.
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins discusses Obama’s comments with NPR’s Scott Horsley and Phil Ewing.
Guests
Scott Horsley, NPR White House correspondent. He tweets at @HorsleyScott.
Phil Ewing, NPR’s national security editor. He tweets @philewing.
