Obama Addresses Nice, France Attack In Remarks At White House

Published July 15, 2016 at 3:06 PM EDT
President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks about the attack in Nice, France, Friday, July 15, 2016, during a Diplomatic Corps Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
President Barack Obama addressed the attack in Nice, France in remarks at the White House this afternoon. The president spoke at a reception for the diplomatic corps.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins discusses Obama’s comments with NPR’s Scott Horsley and Phil Ewing.

Guests

Scott Horsley, NPR White House correspondent. He tweets at @HorsleyScott.

Phil Ewing, NPR’s national security editor. He tweets @philewing.

