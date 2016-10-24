© 2020 WFAE
Remembering Activist And Author Tom Hayden

Published October 24, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Here & Now producer Alex Ashlock (left) and host Robin Young (right) spoke with Tom Hayden at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
The author, journalist, politician and one of the organizers of the anti-war protests at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago, died yesterday in California. He was 76.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young had a chance to speak with Hayden at the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia this summer. He had suffered a stroke and was in a wheelchair.

But while his body was failing him, his mind was not — Hayden was still speaking out. Today, we’re revisiting that conversation, which aired in July.

Guest

Tom Hayden, former activist, author, politician and director of the Peace and Justice Resource Center.

