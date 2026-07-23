Charlotte FC settles for draw after giving up early lead

Charlotte FC returned from its two-month World Cup break with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Wednesday night after surrendering an early lead.

Team captain Ashley Westwood said Charlotte played well early but struggled after halftime.

“The first 40 minutes, we were excellent. The first half was comfortable,” Westwood said. “Second half, we didn't turn up and that's what happens — you get punished. So listen, we were lucky to get a point in the end, but we move on. It's the first game back, they've had a game extra, so it's a strange season, but we'll be better from this.”

Charlotte FC will visit the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.