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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC settles for draw after giving up early lead

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT

Charlotte FC returned from its two-month World Cup break with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Wednesday night after surrendering an early lead.

Team captain Ashley Westwood said Charlotte played well early but struggled after halftime.

“The first 40 minutes, we were excellent. The first half was comfortable,” Westwood said. “Second half, we didn't turn up and that's what happens — you get punished. So listen, we were lucky to get a point in the end, but we move on. It's the first game back, they've had a game extra, so it's a strange season, but we'll be better from this.”

Charlotte FC will visit the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain