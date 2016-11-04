2 Former Christie Allies Guilty On All Counts In 'Bridgegate' Scandal
Two former aides to Gov. Chris Christie were convicted Friday of creating an epic traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge for what prosecutors say was political revenge, capping a trial that cast doubt on Christie’s claims he knew nothing about the scheme.
Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty of all counts against them.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Here & Now contributor WHYY’s Joe Hernandez about the verdict.
Guest
Joe Hernandez, reporter covering South Jersey for WHYY. He tweets @byJoeHernandez.
