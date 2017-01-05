In Tennessee, Undoing A Roadway That Divided A City

Roadways, once paved, shape cities for decades. In many places, road projects cut through the core of the community — and its history.

That’s the case in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 35 miles southeast of Nashville. An effort is underway to undo one highway decision from the 1950s that altered the landscape and divided the city. Tony Gonzalez ( @tgonzalez) from Here & Now contributor WPLN, reports.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.