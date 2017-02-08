Barack Obama Goes Kitesurfing

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. They say the presidency ages you, wears you down. And that may be true, but a recent photograph of Barack Obama kiteboarding shows that life after the White House can be pretty exhilarating. As president, Obama wasn't allowed to do water sports - too risky. Now he's out of office and free to channel his inner adrenaline junkie. The photos show the Hawaii native hanging out on a boat and smiling like the weight of the world has been lifted from his shoulders. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.