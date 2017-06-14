How To Sell Things And Influence People
Social media has changed the way we interact with a lot of things: television, dating and, of course, advertising.
Influencers are able to parlay a single Instagram post into as much as $50,000, and this year Forbes began releasing a Top Influencers list, acknowledging those who are at the forefront of lifestyle branding.
What risks are involved, and how has social media become social marketing?
GUESTS
Britt Aboutaleb, Editor in Chief, Racked
Mary Engle, Associate Director of Advertising Practice, Federal Trade Commission
Wynter Mitchell, Content and influencer strategist, Pablo Jobs
Danielle Kurtzleben, Politics reporter, NPR
Jake Horowitz, Co-founder, editor-at-large, Mic
