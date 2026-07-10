Protest Planned Over Sale of Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne

A protest is planned this weekend over the planned sale of the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne. Members of the “Save Morrison YMCA” coalition plan to gather outside the facility on Sunday, calling on the YMCA of Greater Charlotte to halt the $42.5 million dollar sale to Moments of Hope Church.

The YMCA announced the deal last month, saying the proceeds would help fund improvements at other locations. Opponents say the Morrison Y is a thriving community hub and are urging the organization to explore alternatives.