© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Protest Planned Over Sale of Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:18 PM EDT

A protest is planned this weekend over the planned sale of the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne. Members of the “Save Morrison YMCA” coalition plan to gather outside the facility on Sunday, calling on the YMCA of Greater Charlotte to halt the $42.5 million dollar sale to Moments of Hope Church.

The YMCA announced the deal last month, saying the proceeds would help fund improvements at other locations. Opponents say the Morrison Y is a thriving community hub and are urging the organization to explore alternatives.
Tags
News from the Carolinas YMCA
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal