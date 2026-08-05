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NEWS BRIEFS

Jeff Jackson joins second lawsuit challenging federal tariffs

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM EDT

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has joined a second lawsuit challenging federal tariffs imposed on imports from dozens of countries.

Jackson said the permanent tariffs on imports from 80 countries exceed the administration's legal authority. He argued the tariffs could increase costs for North Carolina households by about $1,100 per year.

Jackson also warned that businesses could face layoffs and lower profits as a result of the tariffs.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys general from 22 other states, along with the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
Politics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.