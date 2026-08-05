Jeff Jackson joins second lawsuit challenging federal tariffs

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has joined a second lawsuit challenging federal tariffs imposed on imports from dozens of countries.

Jackson said the permanent tariffs on imports from 80 countries exceed the administration's legal authority. He argued the tariffs could increase costs for North Carolina households by about $1,100 per year.

Jackson also warned that businesses could face layoffs and lower profits as a result of the tariffs.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys general from 22 other states, along with the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.