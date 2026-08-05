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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte may tighten rules on e-bikes and other motorized vehicles

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 5, 2026 at 9:28 AM EDT
The city plans on distributing at least 200 e-bikes like these to people in North End.
David Flower
/
City of Charlotte
The city plans on distributing at least 200 e-bikes like these to people in North End.

Charlotte City Council is preparing to consider new regulations governing e-bikes and similar vehicles after concerns from police and city leaders about how some of the vehicles are classified and used.

At the City Council Transportation Committee meeting Monday, CMPD Capt. Jeremiah Blow said many vehicles commonly referred to as e-bikes are more accurately described as motorcycles.

“They're referred to as e-bikes, but they're motorcycles,” Blow said. “There's no pedals, there's no part of it that's a bicycle.”

Blow cited a recent incident involving a young rider.

“Two weekends ago, we got a 12-year-old at 1 a.m. on one of these,” he said. “We called his parents and they're like, 'He's just on his e-bike.'”

City Council member Dante Anderson, who chairs the Transportation Committee, said he wants staff to develop recommendations for potential ordinance changes.

“I'd love for us to have a proposal around what our potential modifications of an ordinance would look like, including those definitions of a motorbike and other vehicles,” Anderson said.

No proposed ordinance changes were discussed during the meeting.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain