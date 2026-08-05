Charlotte FC opens Leagues Cup with 3-0 win over Pumas

Charlotte FC opened its Leagues Cup campaign Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Mexico's Pumas at Bank of America Stadium.

Tyger Smalls scored Charlotte's final goal after Brandt Bronico and Archie Goodwin also found the net for The Crown.

Smalls said the club is determined to make a deeper run in the tournament after early exits in previous years.

“This year we really want to go on a run in the Leagues Cup,” Smalls said. “The last two years we've lost the first game, so the next two games haven't meant much. It's good to get a win and start with that, and now we have good momentum going into the next two games.”

Charlotte FC returns to action Friday night at Bank of America Stadium against Atlas FC in its second Leagues Cup match.