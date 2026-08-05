GOP Senate candidates clash over Silfab Solar in latest primary debate

Early voting is underway in South Carolina's Republican special primary for the U.S. Senate, and the Silfab Solar plant in Fort Mill became a point of contention during a debate Tuesday night near Charleston.

Businessman Mark Lynch criticized U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman over his support for the solar panel manufacturer, which has drawn controversy in York County.

“You advocated for Silfab to come into your backyard and advocated for tax breaks for them, and it's poisoning the ground, the water, the schools that are there,” Lynch said. He also referenced reports of emergency calls involving workers leaving the facility.

Norman pushed back on the criticism, accusing Lynch of raising concerns about the plant only recently for political reasons.

“It's silly season with what you're saying,” Norman said. “Silfab was supported by the governor. They were supported by the lieutenant governor. They took over a vacant building, so you were nowhere to be seen when we were having the debate.”

Polls for early voting are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday. The winner will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.