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NEWS BRIEFS

GOP Senate candidates clash over Silfab Solar in latest primary debate

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 5, 2026 at 9:24 AM EDT
Silfab Solar
Silfabsolar.com
Silfab Solar

Early voting is underway in South Carolina's Republican special primary for the U.S. Senate, and the Silfab Solar plant in Fort Mill became a point of contention during a debate Tuesday night near Charleston.

Businessman Mark Lynch criticized U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman over his support for the solar panel manufacturer, which has drawn controversy in York County.

“You advocated for Silfab to come into your backyard and advocated for tax breaks for them, and it's poisoning the ground, the water, the schools that are there,” Lynch said. He also referenced reports of emergency calls involving workers leaving the facility.

Norman pushed back on the criticism, accusing Lynch of raising concerns about the plant only recently for political reasons.

“It's silly season with what you're saying,” Norman said. “Silfab was supported by the governor. They were supported by the lieutenant governor. They took over a vacant building, so you were nowhere to be seen when we were having the debate.”

Polls for early voting are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday. The winner will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.
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Politics SC Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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